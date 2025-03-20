Mr. Bryon Young - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee

Mr. Bryon J. Young served 40 years of combined uniform and civilian service with the U.S. Army, culminating his career as Executive Director of the Army Acquisition Center (now known as Army Contracting Command, or ACC) – Aberdeen Proving Ground. During his 12 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service Corps and 28 years as an Army Officer, he instrumentally pioneered dynamic change across the DOD’s contracting community. Mr. Young’s dedicated support of the C5ISR mission began with his proactive management and successful consolidation of two ACC contracting centers into a single contracting entity, necessitated by the Base Realignment and Closure-directed move of the ACC-CECOM contracting center from Fort Monmouth, NJ to Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. Despite the challenges associated with the move, Mr. Young achieved organizational efficiencies while providing consistent contract support to all mission partners across the entire C5ISR enterprise. His significant testimony to the Gansler Commission ensured that many of his recommendations, including the need for increased organizational oversight; standardized contracting tools and processes, and a significant increase in 1102 career series personnel, were reflected in the Commission’s final report. Mr. Young’s leadership and technical ingenuity have significantly impacted delivering readiness and achieving the Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff of the Army’s modernization efforts. Mr. Young retired in 2017.
Date Taken:
06.23.2021
Date Posted:
03.21.2025
