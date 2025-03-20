Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    R-2508 Airspace Users Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by Richard Gonzales 

    412th Test Wing   

    The R-2508 Complex includes all the airspace and associated land presently used and managed by the three principal military activities in the Upper Mojave Desert region: Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, National Training Center Fort Erwin, Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956117
    VIRIN: 250129-F-DG623-5001
    Filename: DOD_110877114
    Length: 00:26:11
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, R-2508 Airspace Users Briefing, by Richard Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download