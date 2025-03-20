video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson and Sgt. Maj. Sael G. Garcia, the command team for Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and the Eastern Recruiting Region, speak about the Total Fitness Mindset aboard MCRD Parris Island, S.C., March 20, 2025. The Total Fitness Mindset aims to ensure the personal and professional well-being of the Marines, Sailors, DOD civilians, and their families who serve in support of “Making Marines”. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)