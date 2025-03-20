U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson and Sgt. Maj. Sael G. Garcia, the command team for Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and the Eastern Recruiting Region, speak about the Total Fitness Mindset aboard MCRD Parris Island, S.C., March 20, 2025. The Total Fitness Mindset aims to ensure the personal and professional well-being of the Marines, Sailors, DOD civilians, and their families who serve in support of “Making Marines”. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 11:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956106
|VIRIN:
|250320-M-QS584-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110877016
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Total Fitness Mindset, by SSgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.