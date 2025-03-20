Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Total Fitness Mindset

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson and Sgt. Maj. Sael G. Garcia, the command team for Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and the Eastern Recruiting Region, speak about the Total Fitness Mindset aboard MCRD Parris Island, S.C., March 20, 2025. The Total Fitness Mindset aims to ensure the personal and professional well-being of the Marines, Sailors, DOD civilians, and their families who serve in support of “Making Marines”. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 11:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956106
    VIRIN: 250320-M-QS584-2001
    Filename: DOD_110877016
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Total Fitness Mindset, by SSgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Social
    Spiritual
    Mental
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    TFM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download