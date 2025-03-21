Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern 1 Radio: March 21, 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss the Combat Readiness Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, March 21, 2025. Throughout the segment, Diers and Lopez shared how Fighting Wyvern demonstrated a collective ability to successfully execute the 31st Fighter Wing mission priorities within a contested and degraded environment and the lessons learned for future exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Combat Readiness Exercise
    Fighting Wyvern
    Wyvern 1 Radio

