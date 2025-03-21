On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss the Combat Readiness Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, March 21, 2025. Throughout the segment, Diers and Lopez shared how Fighting Wyvern demonstrated a collective ability to successfully execute the 31st Fighter Wing mission priorities within a contested and degraded environment and the lessons learned for future exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 11:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956099
|VIRIN:
|250321-F-QR554-8637
|Filename:
|DOD_110876897
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: March 21, 2025, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.