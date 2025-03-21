Wyvern 1 Radio: March 21, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss the Combat Readiness Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, March 21, 2025. Throughout the segment, Diers and Lopez shared how Fighting Wyvern demonstrated a collective ability to successfully execute the 31st Fighter Wing mission priorities within a contested and degraded environment and the lessons learned for future exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)