    Golf Company Rifle Range

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, shoot during their Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 17, 2025. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship.(U.S Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)

