Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, shoot during their Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 17, 2025. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship.(U.S Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 11:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956098
|VIRIN:
|250319-M-BA951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110876896
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Rifle Range, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.