    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Power Hour

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Thomas Kreidel 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    Power Hour allows NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Sailors to study at work, with subject matter experts for their upcoming advancement exams.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956094
    VIRIN: 250320-N-MI079-9930
    Filename: DOD_110876768
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Naval Station Norfolk

    Advancement
    Education
    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

