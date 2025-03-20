Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UH-60 Maintenance Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (101 CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct maintenance on a UH-60 Blackhawk, March 21, 2025. The 101st CAB provides critical aviation capabilities to ground forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 09:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956086
    VIRIN: 250321-A-ID763-8079
    Filename: DOD_110876680
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 Maintenance Reel, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    101st Airborne Division
    101st CAB
    Aviation
    UH-60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download