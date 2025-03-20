Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Senior National Representatives Logistics Working Group

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Lorenzo Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Logistics

    Look inside the Air Senior National Representatives Logistics Working Group, where military leaders and logistics experts come together to optimize sustainment, streamline operations, and enhance multinational cooperation. From advancing allied sustainment strategies to tackling complex logistics challenges, this collaboration ensures our forces stay ready, agile, and mission-capable in any environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 09:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956083
    VIRIN: 250225-N-PL185-2762
    Filename: DOD_110876655
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Logsitics
    Royal Ausralian Air Force"
    logsitics readiness squadron

