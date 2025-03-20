U.S. Marines across II Marine Expeditionary Force participated in an Explosive Hazard and Improvised Threat (EHIT) Basic Leaders Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 27-Feb. 13, 2025. The EHIT Basic Leaders Course teaches Marines how to handle explosive hazards and improvised threats, build skills, teach others, and stay ready for dangerous environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maurion Moore)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 10:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956079
|VIRIN:
|250127-M-HC655-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110876640
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines Attend Explosive Hazard and Improvised Threat Basic Leaders Course, by Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.