    U.S. Marines Attend Explosive Hazard and Improvised Threat Basic Leaders Course

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines across II Marine Expeditionary Force participated in an Explosive Hazard and Improvised Threat (EHIT) Basic Leaders Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 27-Feb. 13, 2025. The EHIT Basic Leaders Course teaches Marines how to handle explosive hazards and improvised threats, build skills, teach others, and stay ready for dangerous environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 10:24
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    engineer
    USMC
    IED
    MCES
    EHIT

