U.S. Marines Attend Explosive Hazard and Improvised Threat Basic Leaders Course

U.S. Marines across II Marine Expeditionary Force participated in an Explosive Hazard and Improvised Threat (EHIT) Basic Leaders Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 27-Feb. 13, 2025. The EHIT Basic Leaders Course teaches Marines how to handle explosive hazards and improvised threats, build skills, teach others, and stay ready for dangerous environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maurion Moore)