Scorpion Lens 2025 Day 6

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2025 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 19, 2025. Scorpion Lens is an annual training event focused on developing fully combat-capable Total Force Airmen prepared to capture critical moments in any environment, on the ground or in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)