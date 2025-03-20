Scorpion Lens 2025 Day 6

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2025 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 19, 2025. Scorpion Lens is an annual training event focused on developing fully combat-capable Total Force Airmen prepared to capture critical moments in any environment, on the ground or in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 08:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956074
|VIRIN:
|250319-F-XB433-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110876617
|Length:
|00:11:27
|Location:
|CHARLESTON AFB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
