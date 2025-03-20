Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baumholder Military Community 80 Year Anniversary Parade 1080p

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Baumholder Military Community, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, marched in a parade with the 245th Artillery Regiment, of the Bundeswehr Artillery School and the Idar-Oberstein Artillery school alongside Baumholder district and city Mayors to commemorate the 80th anniversary of a US Armed Forces presence in the city, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
    The U.S. Armed Forces first occupied Baumholder on March 18 in 1945, when the 302nd Infantry Regiment, of the 94th Infantry Division, obtained control of the city without any battle actions.
    (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 08:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956071
    VIRIN: 250318-A-DV607-2494
    Filename: DOD_110876577
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder Military Community 80 Year Anniversary Parade 1080p, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    16th Sustainment Brigade
    COL Matthew Alexander
    245th Artillery Regiment
    Bundeswehr Artillery School
    Idar-Oberstein Artillery school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download