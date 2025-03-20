Baumholder Military Community 80 Year Anniversary Parade 1080p no graphics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Baumholder Military Community, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, marched in a parade with the 245th Artillery Regiment, of the Bundeswehr Artillery School and the Idar-Oberstein Artillery school alongside Baumholder district and city Mayors to commemorate the 80th anniversary of a US Armed Forces presence in the city, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The U.S. Armed Forces first occupied Baumholder on March 18 in 1945, when the 302nd Infantry Regiment, of the 94th Infantry Division, obtained control of the city without any battle actions.

(Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)