The Baumholder Military Community, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, marched in a parade with the 245th Artillery Regiment, of the Bundeswehr Artillery School and the Idar-Oberstein Artillery school alongside Baumholder district and city Mayors to commemorate the 80th anniversary of a US Armed Forces presence in the city, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
The U.S. Armed Forces first occupied Baumholder on March 18 in 1945, when the 302nd Infantry Regiment, of the 94th Infantry Division, obtained control of the city without any battle actions.
(Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 08:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956070
|VIRIN:
|250318-A-DV607-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_110876576
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Baumholder Military Community 80 Year Anniversary Parade 1080p no graphics, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.