U.S. Army air defenders with 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade qualifies with the SIG Sauer M17 for the Schützenschnur, the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, Mar. 18, 2025, in Landstuhl, Germany. The SchützenschnurThe decoration is awarded in bronze, silver and gold tiers to Soldiers for varying degrees of proficiency in swimming, marching, and weapons (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 07:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956064
|VIRIN:
|250318-A-JK865-7703
|Filename:
|DOD_110876529
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 10th AAMDC and 52D ADA air defenders participate in GAFPB 2025 (Vertical), by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.