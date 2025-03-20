Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th MP BDE BSC

    GERMANY

    03.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    The 18th Military Police Brigade conducted their 2025 Best Squad Competition consisting of 30 competitors over the course of five days on 17-21 March at Camp Aachen, USAG Bavaria and USAG Ansbach, Germany.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 05:26
    Video ID: 956061
    VIRIN: 250321-A-PT551-3136
    Filename: DOD_110876477
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: DE

