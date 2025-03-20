18th MP BDE BSC

The 18th Military Police Brigade conducted their 2025 Best Squad Competition consisting of 30 competitors over the course of five days on 17-21 March at Camp Aachen, USAG Bavaria and USAG Ansbach, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 05:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956061
|VIRIN:
|250321-A-PT551-3136
|Filename:
|DOD_110876477
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
