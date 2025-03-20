Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF EOTG fast-rope into forest

    LANDING ZONE STARLING, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force fast-rope out of an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing onto Landing Zone Starling, Okinawa, Japan, March 19, 2025. EOTG practiced fast-roping to descend into a wooded area which allowed Marines to deploy in areas that an aircraft cannot touch down. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 03:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956056
    VIRIN: 250319-M-RK059-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110876387
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: LANDING ZONE STARLING, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, III MEF EOTG fast-rope into forest, by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC, MV-22, Osprey, EOTG, VMM-265, MAG-36

