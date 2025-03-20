III MEF EOTG fast-rope into forest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force fast-rope out of an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing onto Landing Zone Starling, Okinawa, Japan, March 19, 2025. EOTG practiced fast-roping to descend into a wooded area which allowed Marines to deploy in areas that an aircraft cannot touch down. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)