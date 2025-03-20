U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force fast-rope out of an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing onto Landing Zone Starling, Okinawa, Japan, March 19, 2025. EOTG practiced fast-roping to descend into a wooded area which allowed Marines to deploy in areas that an aircraft cannot touch down. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 03:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956056
|VIRIN:
|250319-M-RK059-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110876387
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|LANDING ZONE STARLING, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, III MEF EOTG fast-rope into forest, by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
