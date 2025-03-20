MWSS-172 uses Asphalt Zipper to demolish runway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing demolish a section of runway using an Asphalt Zipper at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, March 17-19, 2025. The Asphalt Zipper is used for road repair and reclamation, grinding asphalt and mixing it with the base to create a reusable surface. Marines used the Asphalt Zipper to demolish the airstrip, allowing them to replace it with a higher quality runway capable of supporting C-130 landings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)