    MWSS-172 uses Asphalt Zipper to demolish runway

    IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing demolish a section of runway using an Asphalt Zipper at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, March 17-19, 2025. The Asphalt Zipper is used for road repair and reclamation, grinding asphalt and mixing it with the base to create a reusable surface. Marines used the Asphalt Zipper to demolish the airstrip, allowing them to replace it with a higher quality runway capable of supporting C-130 landings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 03:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956053
    VIRIN: 250317-M-KE598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110876267
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP

    USMC
    Heavy Equipment Operator
    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    MWSS 172
    damage repair

