U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing demolish a section of runway using an Asphalt Zipper at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, March 17-19, 2025. The Asphalt Zipper is used for road repair and reclamation, grinding asphalt and mixing it with the base to create a reusable surface. Marines used the Asphalt Zipper to demolish the airstrip, allowing them to replace it with a higher quality runway capable of supporting C-130 landings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 03:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956053
|VIRIN:
|250317-M-KE598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110876267
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWSS-172 uses Asphalt Zipper to demolish runway, by LCpl Benjamin Catindig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.