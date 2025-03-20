Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Auto Hobby Shop

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Auto Hobby Shop on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan, offers a variety of vehicle car maintenance and repair services seven days per week. They have six self-service lift bays, an oil-change pit, tools, and an in-house auto shop with the capability to order OEM parts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 01:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956048
    VIRIN: 250318-F-IY786-1001
    Filename: DOD_110876233
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Auto Hobby Shop, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

