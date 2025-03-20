The Auto Hobby Shop on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan, offers a variety of vehicle car maintenance and repair services seven days per week. They have six self-service lift bays, an oil-change pit, tools, and an in-house auto shop with the capability to order OEM parts.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 01:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956048
|VIRIN:
|250318-F-IY786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110876233
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Auto Hobby Shop, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
