    Yokota Air Base's Sakura Festival - Promotion Video

    JAPAN

    03.21.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz

    AFN Tokyo

    Video promoting the upcoming Sakura Festival at Yokota Air Base, Mar. 29, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 00:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956046
    VIRIN: 250321-F-YO204-7822
    Filename: DOD_110876212
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base's Sakura Festival - Promotion Video, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat and SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Partnerships
    Sakura

