Philippine Army Soldiers with the Army Artillery Regiment and U.S. Army Soldiers from 2-11 Field Artillery Regiment conducted periods of instruction on the process of Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) during Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 17, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Christopher Smith, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 01:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956045
|VIRIN:
|250317-A-OL548-3813
|Filename:
|DOD_110876211
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Artillery Combined PMCS Training Reel, by SGT Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.