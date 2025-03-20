Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Field Artillery Combined PMCS Training Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Smith 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Philippine Army Soldiers with the Army Artillery Regiment and U.S. Army Soldiers from 2-11 Field Artillery Regiment conducted periods of instruction on the process of Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) during Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 17, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Christopher Smith, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 01:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956045
    VIRIN: 250317-A-OL548-3813
    Filename: DOD_110876211
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Artillery Combined PMCS Training Reel, by SGT Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Philippines
    Salaknib
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download