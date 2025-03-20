Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    140th Wing weapons team at Red Flag 25-2

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    Weapons specialists from the 140th Maintenance Group were tasked with moving weapons from one aircraft and moving to another, putting their real-world training to the test on short notice during Red Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Las VegasMarch 20, 2025. Red Flag 25-2, celebrating its 50th anniversary, aligns with the National Defense Strategy and focuses on training joint force operations and command and control, maximizing collaboration and synergy among joint and interagency partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 00:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956044
    VIRIN: 250321-Z-JF518-1001
    Filename: DOD_110876210
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 140th Wing weapons team at Red Flag 25-2, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

