140th Wing weapons team at Red Flag 25-2

Weapons specialists from the 140th Maintenance Group were tasked with moving weapons from one aircraft and moving to another, putting their real-world training to the test on short notice during Red Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Las VegasMarch 20, 2025. Red Flag 25-2, celebrating its 50th anniversary, aligns with the National Defense Strategy and focuses on training joint force operations and command and control, maximizing collaboration and synergy among joint and interagency partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)