    US Army bring LSV-3 watercraft to Okinawa

    NAHA PORT FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matthew Hansen, strategic mobility officer assigned to the 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jose Gomez, vessel master of the Logistics Support Vessel 3 Somervell, speak about the LSV-3 watercraft on Naha Port Facility, Okinawa, Japan, March 12, 2025. The watercraft transitioned to Okinawa to enhance capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 00:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956043
    VIRIN: 250321-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_110876209
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAHA PORT FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, US Army bring LSV-3 watercraft to Okinawa, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

