U.S. and Korean Forces display lethality, readiness in joint air assault exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956041" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Republic of Korea military forces conducted a joint air assault exercise at the Twin Bridge Training Complex near Paju, South Korea, March 11, 2025. Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 2nd Infantry Division and the Republic of Korea Army’s 1st Infantry Division secured a landing zone and established control. The landing enhanced interoperability and mission readiness for the alliance in support of defending the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army Sgt. Rasmyyah Green)