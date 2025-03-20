Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Korean Forces display lethality, readiness in joint air assault exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rasmyyah Green 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. and Republic of Korea military forces conducted a joint air assault exercise at the Twin Bridge Training Complex near Paju, South Korea, March 11, 2025. Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 2nd Infantry Division and the Republic of Korea Army’s 1st Infantry Division secured a landing zone and established control. The landing enhanced interoperability and mission readiness for the alliance in support of defending the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army Sgt. Rasmyyah Green)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 00:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956041
    VIRIN: 250317-A-FC998-1001
    Filename: DOD_110876142
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    landing zone
    joint air assault exercise
    Twin Bridge Training Complex
    Exercise Freedom Shield 2025

