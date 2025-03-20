U.S. and Korean Forces display lethality, readiness in joint air assault exercise

U.S. and Republic of Korea military forces conducted a joint air assault exercise at the Twin Bridge Training Complex near Paju, South Korea, March 11, 2025. Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 2nd Infantry Division and the Republic of Korea Army’s 1st Infantry Division secured a landing zone and established control. The landing enhanced interoperability and mission readiness for the alliance in support of defending the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army Sgt. Rasmyyah Green)
