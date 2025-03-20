U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 and EODMU 11 and members of the Royal Thai Navy conduct surface training on improvised explosive devices and convention ordnance in Chonburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Mar. 3, 2025, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2025. Cobra Gold is the largest joint and combined exercise in mainland Asia, held annually in Thailand, showcasing the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, and advancing common interests through a commitment to allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Lt. Travis Weger)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 19:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956033
|VIRIN:
|250304-N-DB921-7372
|Filename:
|DOD_110875910
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, EODMU5 EODMU11 RTN Cobra Gold, by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
