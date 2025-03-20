EODMU5 EODMU11 RTN Cobra Gold

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 and EODMU 11 and members of the Royal Thai Navy conduct surface training on improvised explosive devices and convention ordnance in Chonburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Mar. 3, 2025, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2025. Cobra Gold is the largest joint and combined exercise in mainland Asia, held annually in Thailand, showcasing the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, and advancing common interests through a commitment to allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Lt. Travis Weger)