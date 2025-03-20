Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU5 EODMU11 RTN Cobra Gold

    THAILAND

    03.04.2025

    Video by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 and EODMU 11 and members of the Royal Thai Navy conduct surface training on improvised explosive devices and convention ordnance in Chonburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Mar. 3, 2025, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2025. Cobra Gold is the largest joint and combined exercise in mainland Asia, held annually in Thailand, showcasing the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, and advancing common interests through a commitment to allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Lt. Travis Weger)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 19:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: TH

    This work, EODMU5 EODMU11 RTN Cobra Gold, by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NECC
    EODMU5
    EODMU11
    CTF 75
    INDOPACOM
    CG 25

