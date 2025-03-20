Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-134th Infantry Regiment (Airborne) Night Combat Equipment Jump B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Soldiers from the 2-134th Infantry Regiment (Airborne), Nebraska National Guard, conduct an airborne jump at the Husker Drop Zone near Mead, Nebraska, March 7, 2025. This was the unit's first jump of the year and over 200 Soldiers participated. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956025
    VIRIN: 250107-Z-VY191-1002
    Filename: DOD_110875787
    Length: 00:12:31
    Location: NEBRASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-134th Infantry Regiment (Airborne) Night Combat Equipment Jump B-Roll, by SSG Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jump
    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    Airborne
    National Guard
    B-Roll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download