2-134th Infantry Regiment (Airborne) Night Combat Equipment Jump B-Roll

Soldiers from the 2-134th Infantry Regiment (Airborne), Nebraska National Guard, conduct an airborne jump at the Husker Drop Zone near Mead, Nebraska, March 7, 2025. This was the unit's first jump of the year and over 200 Soldiers participated. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)