    Travis AFB MPF/Finance b-roll

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight and the 60th Comptroller Squadron Financial Services Office provide administrative support and financial stewardship, ensuring Airmen remain mission ready at Travis Air Force Base, California. MPF is responsible for assisting with the administrative support of the civilian personnel, manpower and organization, military personnel and Non-appropriated Fund human resources; FSO assists both military and civilian employees at Travis AFB with customer service issues pertaining to pay and travel.  (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956018
    VIRIN: 250131-F-OY799-2005
    Filename: DOD_110875780
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB MPF/Finance b-roll, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Finance
    MPF
    USAF
    Military Personnel Flight

