Travis AFB MPF/Finance b-roll

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight and the 60th Comptroller Squadron Financial Services Office provide administrative support and financial stewardship, ensuring Airmen remain mission ready at Travis Air Force Base, California. MPF is responsible for assisting with the administrative support of the civilian personnel, manpower and organization, military personnel and Non-appropriated Fund human resources; FSO assists both military and civilian employees at Travis AFB with customer service issues pertaining to pay and travel. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)