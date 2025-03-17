Coast Guard offloads over $517.5 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stone offloaded approximately 45,600 pounds of

illicit narcotics worth more than $517.5 million at Port Everglades, March 20, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of 14 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern

Pacific Ocean, and 35 suspected smugglers were transferred ashore to face federal prosecution

in U.S. courts.