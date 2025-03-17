Coast Guard offloads over $517.5 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stone offloaded approximately 45,600 pounds of
illicit narcotics worth more than $517.5 million at Port Everglades, March 20, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of 14 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern
Pacific Ocean, and 35 suspected smugglers were transferred ashore to face federal prosecution
in U.S. courts.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 16:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955996
|VIRIN:
|250320-G-FL647-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110875560
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.