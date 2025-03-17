Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads over $517.5 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stone offloaded approximately 45,600 pounds of
    illicit narcotics worth more than $517.5 million at Port Everglades, March 20, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of 14 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern
    Pacific Ocean, and 35 suspected smugglers were transferred ashore to face federal prosecution
    in U.S. courts.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955996
    VIRIN: 250320-G-FL647-1001
    Filename: DOD_110875560
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    DHS
    drug interdiction
    USCGC Stone (WMSL 758)
    USCGFeatured

