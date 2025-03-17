Basic Class 278 Engineering Reconnaissance Bridge Restoration

Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class #278 students perform engineering reconnaissance bridge restoration during the Field Training Exercise at Naval BaseVentura County, Port Hueneme.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 16:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955992
|VIRIN:
|250318-N-EP681-2340
|Filename:
|DOD_110875484
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
