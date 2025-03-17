Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caught Off Guard - Intercept and NOTAM Importance

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Michael Sparks 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)

    It's every pilot's responsibility to check NOTAMs before taking off. The FAA establishes Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) for critical reasons like VIP movements and national security, and NORAD actively monitors our airspace to enforce them. Being unaware of a TFR is not a valid excuse. Fly safe, fly informed – always check NOTAMs.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 16:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 955990
    VIRIN: 250320-D-YV939-8748
    Filename: DOD_110875466
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caught Off Guard - Intercept and NOTAM Importance, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORAD

