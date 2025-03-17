It's every pilot's responsibility to check NOTAMs before taking off. The FAA establishes Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) for critical reasons like VIP movements and national security, and NORAD actively monitors our airspace to enforce them. Being unaware of a TFR is not a valid excuse. Fly safe, fly informed – always check NOTAMs.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 16:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|955990
|VIRIN:
|250320-D-YV939-8748
|Filename:
|DOD_110875466
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Caught Off Guard - Intercept and NOTAM Importance, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.