Caught Off Guard - Intercept and NOTAM Importance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955990" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It's every pilot's responsibility to check NOTAMs before taking off. The FAA establishes Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) for critical reasons like VIP movements and national security, and NORAD actively monitors our airspace to enforce them. Being unaware of a TFR is not a valid excuse. Fly safe, fly informed – always check NOTAMs.