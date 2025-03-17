U.S. Airmen with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, equip gas masks during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 12, 2025. This defense survival course gave participants the skills and knowledge necessary to properly utilize CBRN equipment and decontamination procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Marrissa L. Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955987
|VIRIN:
|250312-Z-OY199-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110875431
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBRN Defense Survival Course, by SrA Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
