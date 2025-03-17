Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBRN Defense Survival Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    03.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, equip gas masks during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 12, 2025. This defense survival course gave participants the skills and knowledge necessary to properly utilize CBRN equipment and decontamination procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955987
    VIRIN: 250312-Z-OY199-1001
    Filename: DOD_110875431
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: CAROLINA, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Defense Survival Course, by SrA Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    CBRN
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download