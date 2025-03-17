CBRN Defense Survival Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955987" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, equip gas masks during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 12, 2025. This defense survival course gave participants the skills and knowledge necessary to properly utilize CBRN equipment and decontamination procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Marrissa L. Rodriguez)