Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crusader Challenge 25-01

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr and Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Maxwell Air Force Base participated in the Crusader Challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 14, 2025. The Crusader Challenge is a five-day readiness exercise for Airmen, helping them build cohesiveness, teamwork and honing combat skills through various challenges.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955977
    VIRIN: 240114-F-FQ596-1003
    Filename: DOD_110875258
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crusader Challenge 25-01, by SrA Tanner Doerr and SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Alabama

    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download