Crusader Challenge 25-01

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Maxwell Air Force Base participated in the Crusader Challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 14, 2025. The Crusader Challenge is a five-day readiness exercise for Airmen, helping them build cohesiveness, teamwork and honing combat skills through various challenges.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955977
|VIRIN:
|240114-F-FQ596-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110875258
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
