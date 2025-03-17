Advancing Through The Ranks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955976" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Wesley Richardson, a soldier of the 340th Public Affairs Detachment, Promotes on top of the Bass Pro Pyramid, in Memphis, Tennessee, March 16, 2025. Richardson’s promoted to the rank of specialist opens more opportunities to his feature. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson/Released)