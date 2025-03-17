Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advancing Through The Ranks

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2025

    Video by Pfc. Wesley Richardson 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Wesley Richardson, a soldier of the 340th Public Affairs Detachment, Promotes on top of the Bass Pro Pyramid, in Memphis, Tennessee, March 16, 2025. Richardson’s promoted to the rank of specialist opens more opportunities to his feature. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 15:20
    Location: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US

    Promotion
    Memphis

