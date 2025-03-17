U.S. Army Spc. Wesley Richardson, a soldier of the 340th Public Affairs Detachment, Promotes on top of the Bass Pro Pyramid, in Memphis, Tennessee, March 16, 2025. Richardson’s promoted to the rank of specialist opens more opportunities to his feature. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson/Released)
|03.16.2025
|03.20.2025 15:20
|Series
|955976
|250316-A-MF630-3342
|DOD_110875255
|00:01:31
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|0
|0
This work, Advancing Through The Ranks, by PFC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS
