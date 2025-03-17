Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Controlled Burn: Maintaining the Ecosystem b-roll

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Wildland Fire Branch members perform a controlled burn at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, March 20, 2025. The controlled burn is performed annually at McConnell to maintain the ecosystem. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955966
    VIRIN: 250320-F-AL288-2001
    Filename: DOD_110875197
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    fire
    McConnell
    controlled burn
    Wildland Fire Branch

