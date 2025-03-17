Controlled Burn: Maintaining the Ecosystem b-roll

U.S. Air Force Wildland Fire Branch members perform a controlled burn at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, March 20, 2025. The controlled burn is performed annually at McConnell to maintain the ecosystem. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
