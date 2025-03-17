Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: X-37B Returns from Space, New Concierge Cell Aids Pilots, True North+

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katharine Winchell 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle successfully deorbited and landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, a new pilot concierge cell helps with seamless transitions from active duty to the Air Force Reserve, and Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin, consolidates two of the service’s largest preventative, readiness and resiliency programs. 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955965
    VIRIN: 250320-F-GK677-1002
    Filename: DOD_110875185
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: X-37B Returns from Space, New Concierge Cell Aids Pilots, True North+, by SSgt Katharine Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV      

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download