SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: X-37B Returns from Space, New Concierge Cell Aids Pilots, True North+

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle successfully deorbited and landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, a new pilot concierge cell helps with seamless transitions from active duty to the Air Force Reserve, and Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin, consolidates two of the service’s largest preventative, readiness and resiliency programs.