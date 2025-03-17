Coast Guard Cutter Stone's crew interdicts suspected drug smuggling boat off Mexico

unmanned aircraft system detected a suspicious vessel approximately 630 miles off Mexico, Jan. 31, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of 14 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and 35 suspected smugglers were transferred ashore to face federal prosecution in U.S. courts. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
