Coast Guard offloads over $517.5 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

Law enforcement crews from USCGC Stone (WMSL-758) and USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913) worked alongside embarked crews from Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) and Tactical Law Enforcement Team-Pacific (TACLET) during a four month patrol of the Eastern Pacific Ocean to conduct multiple interdictions of vessels suspected of smuggling illegal narcotics.

The contraband seized from these interdictions resulted in the offload of 45,600 pounds of illicit narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, Mar. 20, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)