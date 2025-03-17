Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads over $517.5 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Law enforcement crews from USCGC Stone (WMSL-758) and USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913) worked alongside embarked crews from Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) and Tactical Law Enforcement Team-Pacific (TACLET) during a four month patrol of the Eastern Pacific Ocean to conduct multiple interdictions of vessels suspected of smuggling illegal narcotics.
    The contraband seized from these interdictions resulted in the offload of 45,600 pounds of illicit narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, Mar. 20, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Drug Offload narcotics USCG Stone law enforcement

