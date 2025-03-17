Major General (Retired) Randolph P. Strong - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Randolph P. Strong served as commanding general of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) from June 2009 through February 2012. During his tenure, he skillfully led CECOM in supporting combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, while simultaneously leading the command and the Fort Monmouth community through the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) relocation to Aberdeen Proving Ground. The demands placed upon CECOM during the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) were unrelenting, and under Maj. Gen. Strong’s leadership, the command never wavered, setting new standards of performance and output. He oversaw record-breaking levels of work at Tobyhanna Army Depot and high volumes of foreign military sales that were vital to the coalition war effort. In addition to GWOT support, Maj. Gen. Strong made a lasting impact on home station infrastructure and the people who comprise our power projection capabilities. The positive impacts of his leadership during the BRAC upheaval were key to its success. In recognition, Maj. Gen. Strong was presented with the General Somervell Medal of Excellence, which recognizes excellence within the multifunctional logistics support arena, and the Distinguished Service Medal.