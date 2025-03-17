Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General (Retired) Randolph P. Strong - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductee

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Randolph P. Strong served as commanding general of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) from June 2009 through February 2012. During his tenure, he skillfully led CECOM in supporting combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, while simultaneously leading the command and the Fort Monmouth community through the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) relocation to Aberdeen Proving Ground. The demands placed upon CECOM during the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) were unrelenting, and under Maj. Gen. Strong’s leadership, the command never wavered, setting new standards of performance and output. He oversaw record-breaking levels of work at Tobyhanna Army Depot and high volumes of foreign military sales that were vital to the coalition war effort. In addition to GWOT support, Maj. Gen. Strong made a lasting impact on home station infrastructure and the people who comprise our power projection capabilities. The positive impacts of his leadership during the BRAC upheaval were key to its success. In recognition, Maj. Gen. Strong was presented with the General Somervell Medal of Excellence, which recognizes excellence within the multifunctional logistics support arena, and the Distinguished Service Medal.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 13:59
    Hometown: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

