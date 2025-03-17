Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General (Retired) N. Lee Price - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductee

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Maj. Gen. (Ret.) N. Lee Price served as the first female Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (C3T) from 2009 until 2013, ending her 38-year Army career. As PEO C3T, Maj. Gen. Price oversaw critical upgrades to the tactical network, the Army’s top modernization priority, delivering lifesaving communications capabilities to Soldiers in Iraq, Afghanistan, and South Korea. Even before the financial pressures of sequestration, she infused the PEO with a culture of efficiency in order to provide increased capabilities with reduced resources. Maj. Gen. Price guided a workforce of more than 1,600 personnel who developed, fielded, and supported more than 40 Acquisition Category 1-, 2-, and 3-level command, control, and communications programs, executing an annual budget of more than $3 billion. In the first two years of her tenure, PEO C3T won back-to-back David Packard Awards for Acquisition Excellence. One of her signature achievements was working with PEO Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors to deliver coalition communications to Afghanistan by standing up the Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System- International Security Assistance Force secure network, the U.S. component of the Afghan Mission Network.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955949
    VIRIN: 201124-A-EZ484-2112
    PIN: 003
    Filename: DOD_110874883
    Length: 00:09:41
    Location: US
    Hometown: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army
    CECOM
    APG
    C5ISR Hall of Fame

