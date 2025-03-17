Major General (Retired) N. Lee Price - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. (Ret.) N. Lee Price served as the first female Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (C3T) from 2009 until 2013, ending her 38-year Army career. As PEO C3T, Maj. Gen. Price oversaw critical upgrades to the tactical network, the Army’s top modernization priority, delivering lifesaving communications capabilities to Soldiers in Iraq, Afghanistan, and South Korea. Even before the financial pressures of sequestration, she infused the PEO with a culture of efficiency in order to provide increased capabilities with reduced resources. Maj. Gen. Price guided a workforce of more than 1,600 personnel who developed, fielded, and supported more than 40 Acquisition Category 1-, 2-, and 3-level command, control, and communications programs, executing an annual budget of more than $3 billion. In the first two years of her tenure, PEO C3T won back-to-back David Packard Awards for Acquisition Excellence. One of her signature achievements was working with PEO Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors to deliver coalition communications to Afghanistan by standing up the Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System- International Security Assistance Force secure network, the U.S. component of the Afghan Mission Network.