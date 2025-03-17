Mr. Anthony Lisuzzo - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductee Inductee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mr. Anthony (Tony) Lisuzzo served as the director of the Intelligence and Information Warfare Directorate (I2WD), U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center, from September 2001 until his retirement in October 2012. Mr. Lisuzzo provided state-of-the-art signals intelligence, electronic warfare, measurement and signature intelligence, information operations and intelligence, cyber offensive operations and dissemination/fusion material capability, ranging from science and technology through acquisition support to the U.S. Army. Only five days after assuming leadership of I2WD, Mr. Lisuzzo responded to the attacks of September 11, 2001. He sprang into action and pulled together a highly qualified task force of government engineers and industry partners to deploy to New York City to assist in the search and rescue at Ground Zero. He deployed this team with several state-of-the-art technical devices that were able to provide radio frequency detection capabilities of electronic devices. During the Gulf War, Mr. Lisuzzo was instrumental in rapidly establishing the initial Counter-Improvised Explosive Device exploitation capability and supporting the initial IED task force. His efforts were recognized with multiple awards through his career, including the Presidential Rank Award in 2009.