    Mr. Raymond A. Irwin - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductee

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Mr. Raymond A. Irwin led the development of the Army’s C-IED program, with the development of fuse jammers, known as SEPS and later Warlock Green and Warlock Red, to address the on-the-move problem of radio-controlled IEDs in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also served as the project leader for the AN/ALQ-136/162 jammers and AN/ALQ-211 family of aircraft survivability equipment that saved 36 Apache helicopters and crew during OPERATION DESERT STORM. Mr. Irwin received the Association of Old Crows (AOC) Technology Medal in 1987, the AOC International Medal in 2000, the Technology Excellence Award from the Chief Scientist of the Army in 2004, and the AOC Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. His vision, commitment, and unparalleled dedication in the fields of electronic warfare and platform and force protection live on today in the systems he helped conceive, develop, and produce.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955943
    VIRIN: 201124-A-EZ484-7608
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110874736
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: US
    Hometown: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    AMC
    Army
    CECOM
    APG
    C5ISR Hall of Fame

