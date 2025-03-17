Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November Company Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 18, 2025. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955939
    VIRIN: 250318-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110874682
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Company Receiving, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yellow Footprints
    Recruit
    Drill Instructor
    Receiving
    ERR
    MCRDPI

