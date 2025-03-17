Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250th Birthday: Teamwork Wins Wars

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.20.2025

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    This U.S. Army video honors the Army’s 250th birthday, produced on March 20, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. “Teamwork Wins Wars” connects the legacy of those who fought on European soil to the Soldiers who train and serve here today. For over 250 years, the U.S. Army has been a beacon of service, opportunity, and commitment. From those who stood in defense of freedom to those shaping the future, the mission remains steadfast. With unwavering dedication, the U.S. Army continues to strengthen its commitment to Europe and its allies, ensuring peace and stability for generations to come. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955938
    VIRIN: 250320-A-NR898-4691
    Filename: DOD_110874672
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Army 250th Birthday: Teamwork Wins Wars, by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Army

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    41FAB
    Army250

