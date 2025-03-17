Army 250th Birthday: Teamwork Wins Wars

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This U.S. Army video honors the Army’s 250th birthday, produced on March 20, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. “Teamwork Wins Wars” connects the legacy of those who fought on European soil to the Soldiers who train and serve here today. For over 250 years, the U.S. Army has been a beacon of service, opportunity, and commitment. From those who stood in defense of freedom to those shaping the future, the mission remains steadfast. With unwavering dedication, the U.S. Army continues to strengthen its commitment to Europe and its allies, ensuring peace and stability for generations to come. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)