Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is USAREUR-AF March 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The "This is USAREUR-AF" video series highlights U.S. Army Europe and Africa's activities across Europe, Africa, and beyond.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 11:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 955937
    VIRIN: 250314-A-NX575-5367
    Filename: DOD_110874671
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is USAREUR-AF March 2025, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Sword of Freedom
    This is USAREUR-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download