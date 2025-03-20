2013 Puerto Rico Object Reconstruction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video shows a Systems Toolkit digital reconstruction of "The Puerto Rico Object" unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) event as seen from above. The reconstruction shows the aircraft's flight path, an onboard infrared sensor’s look angle to the ground, and the objects’ assessed flight path. This reconstruction demonstrates that the objects traveled in a straight line at wind speed over land.







On April 26, 2013, an infrared sensor onboard a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft captured footage of a UAP event over the Rafael Hernandez Airport near Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. AARO assesses with high confidence that the objects did not demonstrate anomalous speeds or flight behaviors.