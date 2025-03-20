Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2013 Puerto Rico Object Reconstruction

    03.20.2025

    Courtesy Video

    All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office

    This video shows a Systems Toolkit digital reconstruction of "The Puerto Rico Object" unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) event as seen from above. The reconstruction shows the aircraft's flight path, an onboard infrared sensor’s look angle to the ground, and the objects’ assessed flight path. This reconstruction demonstrates that the objects traveled in a straight line at wind speed over land.



    On April 26, 2013, an infrared sensor onboard a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft captured footage of a UAP event over the Rafael Hernandez Airport near Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. AARO assesses with high confidence that the objects did not demonstrate anomalous speeds or flight behaviors.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955936
    Filename: DOD_110874616
    Length: 00:03:32
