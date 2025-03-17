WOTS Candidate Expectations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Christina Scribner and Technical Sgt. Joseph Charron, Military Training Instructors at the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School, discuss what future candidates should expect prior to arriving at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL., March 19, 2025. Warrant Officer Training School is an 8-week, in-residence accessions program designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills on how to serve as technical advisors in their future roles as warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)