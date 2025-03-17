Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WOTS Candidate Expectations

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Christina Scribner and Technical Sgt. Joseph Charron, Military Training Instructors at the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School, discuss what future candidates should expect prior to arriving at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL., March 19, 2025. Warrant Officer Training School is an 8-week, in-residence accessions program designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills on how to serve as technical advisors in their future roles as warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)

