Master Sgt. Christina Scribner and Technical Sgt. Joseph Charron, Military Training Instructors at the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School, discuss what future candidates should expect prior to arriving at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL., March 19, 2025. Warrant Officer Training School is an 8-week, in-residence accessions program designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills on how to serve as technical advisors in their future roles as warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 10:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955935
|VIRIN:
|250319-F-VY241-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110874613
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WOTS Candidate Expectations, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.