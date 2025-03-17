U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Medical Department Activity Bavaria, participate in the Combat Water Survival lane while completing Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition in Amberg, Bavaria, Germany, March 19, 2025. The CWS lane consisted of making a flotation device from their army combat uniform, swimming with equipment and weapons, and equipment removal in the different pool challenges.
U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee
Runtime: 00:02:12:32
00;06 Soldier gets briefed before combat water survival lane
00;16 Soldiers swim during combat water survival lane
00;24 Soldiers assemble and use flotation device with Army combat uniform
00;34 Soldier uses flotation device from Army combat uniform
00;42 Grader watches as Soldier swims during CWS lane
00;57 Soldier retrieves weapon in pool as they complete CWS lane
01;09 Soldiers jump in pool before CWS lane
01;19 Soldier swims with weapon during CWS lane
01;29 Soldiers work together to retrieve weapons submerged underwater during CWS lane
01;37 Soldier dives to get object underwater during CWS lane
01;51 Soldiers work as a team during CWS lane
02;05 Soldiers celebrate completing CWS lane
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 09:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955930
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-NH796-8749
|Filename:
|DOD_110874416
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|AMBERG, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Soldiers complete the Combat Water Survival lane in the Medical Readiness Command EUR Best Leader Competition, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
