U.S. Soldiers complete the Combat Water Survival lane in the Medical Readiness Command EUR Best Leader Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955930" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Medical Department Activity Bavaria, participate in the Combat Water Survival lane while completing Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition in Amberg, Bavaria, Germany, March 19, 2025. The CWS lane consisted of making a flotation device from their army combat uniform, swimming with equipment and weapons, and equipment removal in the different pool challenges.





U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee



Runtime: 00:02:12:32



00;06 Soldier gets briefed before combat water survival lane

00;16 Soldiers swim during combat water survival lane

00;24 Soldiers assemble and use flotation device with Army combat uniform

00;34 Soldier uses flotation device from Army combat uniform

00;42 Grader watches as Soldier swims during CWS lane

00;57 Soldier retrieves weapon in pool as they complete CWS lane

01;09 Soldiers jump in pool before CWS lane

01;19 Soldier swims with weapon during CWS lane

01;29 Soldiers work together to retrieve weapons submerged underwater during CWS lane

01;37 Soldier dives to get object underwater during CWS lane

01;51 Soldiers work as a team during CWS lane

02;05 Soldiers celebrate completing CWS lane