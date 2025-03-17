Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers complete the Combat Water Survival lane in the Medical Readiness Command EUR Best Leader Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AMBERG, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Medical Department Activity Bavaria, participate in the Combat Water Survival lane while completing Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition in Amberg, Bavaria, Germany, March 19, 2025. The CWS lane consisted of making a flotation device from their army combat uniform, swimming with equipment and weapons, and equipment removal in the different pool challenges.


    U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee

    Runtime: 00:02:12:32

    00;06 Soldier gets briefed before combat water survival lane
    00;16 Soldiers swim during combat water survival lane
    00;24 Soldiers assemble and use flotation device with Army combat uniform
    00;34 Soldier uses flotation device from Army combat uniform
    00;42 Grader watches as Soldier swims during CWS lane
    00;57 Soldier retrieves weapon in pool as they complete CWS lane
    01;09 Soldiers jump in pool before CWS lane
    01;19 Soldier swims with weapon during CWS lane
    01;29 Soldiers work together to retrieve weapons submerged underwater during CWS lane
    01;37 Soldier dives to get object underwater during CWS lane
    01;51 Soldiers work as a team during CWS lane
    02;05 Soldiers celebrate completing CWS lane

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 09:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955930
    VIRIN: 250319-A-NH796-8749
    Filename: DOD_110874416
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: AMBERG, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers complete the Combat Water Survival lane in the Medical Readiness Command EUR Best Leader Competition, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    ArmyMedicine
    TrainToWin
    MRCEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download