    18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers navigate an obstacle course and conduct land navigation during the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition on Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, March 19, 2025. Conducted by the 18th MP Brigade, the competition pushes Soldiers through demanding physical and tactical challenges to test endurance, problem-solving, and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Carlos Marquez)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 08:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955916
    VIRIN: 250319-A-UV911-8189
    PIN: 172683
    Filename: DOD_110874142
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

