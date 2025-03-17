video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955916" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers navigate an obstacle course and conduct land navigation during the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition on Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, March 19, 2025. Conducted by the 18th MP Brigade, the competition pushes Soldiers through demanding physical and tactical challenges to test endurance, problem-solving, and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Carlos Marquez)