U.S. Soldiers navigate an obstacle course and conduct land navigation during the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition on Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, March 19, 2025. Conducted by the 18th MP Brigade, the competition pushes Soldiers through demanding physical and tactical challenges to test endurance, problem-solving, and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 08:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955916
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-UV911-8189
|PIN:
|172683
|Filename:
|DOD_110874142
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
