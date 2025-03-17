Joint firefighters bring the heat during Freedom Shield 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Firefighters from the U.S. Marine Corps Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and the U.S. Air Force 8th Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated helicopter fire during Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 10, 2025. The 8th Fighter Wing routinely accepts follow-on forces as part of its core mission, enabling joint operations and boosting the defensive posture of the Korean Peninsula. FS25 is a multi-domain military training program that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyber elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations.