Firefighters from the U.S. Marine Corps Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and the U.S. Air Force 8th Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated helicopter fire during Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 10, 2025. The 8th Fighter Wing routinely accepts follow-on forces as part of its core mission, enabling joint operations and boosting the defensive posture of the Korean Peninsula. FS25 is a multi-domain military training program that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyber elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 06:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955915
|VIRIN:
|250312-F-OY071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110874101
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint firefighters bring the heat during Freedom Shield 25, by Capt. Alvin Nelson, identified by DVIDS
