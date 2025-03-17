Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint firefighters bring the heat during Freedom Shield 25

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2025

    Video by Capt. Alvin Nelson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Firefighters from the U.S. Marine Corps Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and the U.S. Air Force 8th Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated helicopter fire during Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 10, 2025. The 8th Fighter Wing routinely accepts follow-on forces as part of its core mission, enabling joint operations and boosting the defensive posture of the Korean Peninsula. FS25 is a multi-domain military training program that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyber elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Firefighters
    1 MAW
    Freedom Shield 25
    FS25

