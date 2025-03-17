Ski the Nebelhorn with Wild BOAR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955914" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and community members joined Wild B.O.A.R. Outdoor Recreation, USAG Bavaria Family and MWR, for an unforgettable overnight skiing and snowboarding trip to the Nebelhorn in Oberstdorf, Germany. Participants embraced the thrill of the slopes, explored the stunning Alpine scenery and enjoyed a unique stay in a mountain hut. The trip offered a perfect combination of camaraderie, travel and adrenaline-filled fun, highlighting the spirit of adventure within the USAG Bavaria community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)