Ski the Nebelhorn with Wild BOAR

Soldiers and community members joined Wild B.O.A.R. Outdoor Recreation, USAG Bavaria Family and MWR, for an unforgettable overnight skiing and snowboarding trip to the Nebelhorn in Oberstdorf, Germany. Participants embraced the thrill of the slopes, explored the stunning Alpine scenery and enjoyed a unique stay in a mountain hut. The trip offered a perfect combination of camaraderie, travel and adrenaline-filled fun, highlighting the spirit of adventure within the USAG Bavaria community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
