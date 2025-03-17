Kunsan Airmen perform aircraft decontamination

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Group perform decontamination procedures on a simulated contaminated aircraft during Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 13, 2025. Members from the Republic of Korea Air Force observed the training to exchange tactics for operating in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) environment. Freedom Shield 25 challenges participants with realistic threat situations to bolster shared understanding and combined defense capabilities.