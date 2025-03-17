Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Group perform decontamination procedures on a simulated contaminated aircraft during Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 13, 2025. Members from the Republic of Korea Air Force observed the training to exchange tactics for operating in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) environment. Freedom Shield 25 challenges participants with realistic threat situations to bolster shared understanding and combined defense capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 06:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955913
|VIRIN:
|250313-F-OY071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110874051
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan Airmen perform aircraft decontamination, by Capt. Alvin Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
