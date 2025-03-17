Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Airmen perform aircraft decontamination

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2025

    Video by Capt. Alvin Nelson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Group perform decontamination procedures on a simulated contaminated aircraft during Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 13, 2025. Members from the Republic of Korea Air Force observed the training to exchange tactics for operating in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) environment. Freedom Shield 25 challenges participants with realistic threat situations to bolster shared understanding and combined defense capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 06:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955913
    VIRIN: 250313-F-OY071-1001
    Filename: DOD_110874051
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Decontamination
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    MOPP gear
    Freedom Shield 25
    FS25

