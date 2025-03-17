U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepare explosives in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 18, 2025. EOD ensures proper handling of explosives to safely dispose of explosive threats to national and regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 09:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955907
|VIRIN:
|250218-F-ZC218-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110873957
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 332nd EOD conducts large-scale detonation in the U.S. CENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Ricky Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.