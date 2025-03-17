Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd EOD conducts large-scale detonation in the U.S. CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepare explosives in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 18, 2025. EOD ensures proper handling of explosives to safely dispose of explosive threats to national and regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955907
    VIRIN: 250218-F-ZC218-1002
    Filename: DOD_110873957
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    EOD

